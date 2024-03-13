Workplace wellbeing 101: Mental health amidst cost of living & burnout fatigue

Social workers advocate for those in a situation that is unhealthy or non-conducive to their well-being.

But you shouldn't need one to avoid feeling burned out and drained.

Among the current cost of living crisis, Australians are feeling the burn more than ever, struggling to keep up in a world of stagnant wage growth and ever-increasing prices on essentials.

What does this mean for the Australian workforce? How are we coping with the extra stress? Is there anything that can be done? Perhaps, most urgently, is there any end in sight?

Mental health during cost of living crisis

Lately, there's been two words on everyone's lips: price gouging. If you're not familiar with the term, price gouging is when a business sets a price "well above their costs of production," taking advantage of a powerful market position.



Say for instance there's a world shortage of bread. Then suddenly one store pops up and they are the only place for hours that stocks bread. In other words, they have all the power in the bread market in their area. Recognising this, the owners of the business start selling the bread for $100 a loaf. They make an insane amount of profit, and meanwhile, there are many people forced to go without.

Price gouging is unethical, and a direct effect of corporate greed.

Inflation has been steadily rising, and although there has been a recent decrease the fact is that families are still doing it tough. There is so much pressure to have access to the simplest necessities, and now a recent inquiry into price gouging has found that several major suppliers are taking advantage of post-COVID conditions to raise prices of goods far beyond a reasonable profit margin.

Price gouging isn't illegal, but it certainly doesn't help matters. In a world where people are struggling already under just basic pricing, raising them unfairly adds a whole world of stress.

Between 2022 and 2023, Beyond Blue's support line calls related to financial stress or homelessness increased by 49 per cent. A survey by the same company found that one in three people had been negatively impacted mentally by the cost of living. The stress of the current economic climate in Australia is having terrible effects on more people than we realise, and the further we are forced into that hole, the worse things will get.

It's a very real question to ask, is the recent inflation decrease enough?

What can we do?

The only real way to meet this crisis is to tighten our belts and try to make ends meet where possible. Finding a bargain and some thrifty budgeting is definitely on the cards, but that doesn't solve the mental health issue. People are working more to gain some security during these difficult times, and as such, we're seeing hugely increased rates of burnout.

Burnout is not, in and of itself, a mental illness. It is, however, an all-encompassing sense of exhaustion, that can exacerbate the effects of mental illness and deepen the distress they cause. Not to mention that price gouging increases inflation, but companies are blaming their price gouging on increased inflation. A corporate catch-22.

With people working so hard just to afford necessities, burnout is skyrocketing, and with it the decline of people's mental health - as evidenced by the sheer volume of people seeking support from Beyond Blue as mentioned earlier.

But what, realistically, can we do?

Solutions

While we can't do much against inflation or unscrupulous company price gouging, there are things we can do to weather the storm. While numerous articles are online on how to tighten belts during difficult economic times, today we're dealing more with mental health and making your workplace as mind-friendly as possible.

First is to make sure that you have plenty of regular access to nature. We know it's a cliche, but the effect of connecting with nature on mental well-being is undeniable. To do this at your workplace or home office, try taking a walk on your break, or sitting outside for a little while and reading a book in the sun. Crack open a window or two and get some sunlight and fresh air circulating.

At work, dealing with mental illness can be difficult, as there is still some prevalent stigma against it that may colour employers' opinions of their employees. This can make managing or dealing with your mental illness in the workplace incredibly daunting, especially should the time come to talk to someone about it.



However, remember that you have the right to a safe work environment, and you are protected by law if your employer uses your mental illness to deny you the opportunity or fair treatment. There are also a myriad of tips for managing your mental health while in the workplace.

Currently, however, the major issue is the steep increase in cases of burnout. While it is a common affliction, that shouldn't serve to undermine its severity. A cold is a common infection, but untreated, it can turn into the flu; a potentially deadly virus. Burnout can be mitigated to a cold-like entity, but if left unaddressed it can have serious repercussions in a person's life.



Therefore, it is important to be wholly aware of your mental and physical state both inside and outside of work. Are you always feeling tired? Is every day a bad day? Is summoning motivation for the slightest task impossible? Do you feel constantly on edge or irritable? If you're noticing these symptoms you may be feeling burned out, and you must take steps to avoid the worst of this condition.

The future

No one knows definitively what the future holds, and while things aren't looking too good now, the recent decline in inflation does represent the possibility of a reprieve from the difficult period we've been going through at the moment.

Your mental health is of paramount importance. The brain controls everything in the body, so when it falls ill it can seriously affect our lives. Let alone a brain and body that are also just, exhausted from work, stress, and home obligations. Just because we have to do things to survive, doesn't mean they don't take a toll. Notice, and respect your energy, practise self-care, manage your finances carefully, and you can come out of this relatively unscathed.

Finally, if you or someone you love is (or appears to be in crisis) please don't hesitate to contact one of Australia's many support lines.