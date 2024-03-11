Imogen and Samuel recognised as outstanding members of community

Valued for their contribution to schools and community two Lumen Christi students have been selected and celebrated at the annual Lions Youth of the Year Program hosted by the Pambula-Merimbula branch.
The Youth of the Year program looks for students who are contributors to their schools and their communities, selecting an outstanding individual to be an ambassador for the Lions Youth of the Year Program.
The competition in Merimbula, run by the Pambula Merimbula Lions Club was held at Club Sapphire, with club members Veronica, Margaret and Graham acting as judges.
The judges said it wasn't an easy task to choose but decided that Imogen Bichard should be the winner of the public speaking section and Samuel Banks the overall winner.
Samuel will now go on to compete at District Level in Canberra on March 16th. If successful, he will go on to compete at Nationals.
The Lions Youth of the Year Program is managed and supported by Lions Australia and run by Lions Clubs in each of the 19 Districts.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.