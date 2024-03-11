Bemboka Show a cracker despite hot weather

Children ran frantically with buckets for a billy boil competition, others were drenched by firefighters, adults frequented the newly-installed bar, while a farmer nestled himself and his working dogs underneath an old gum tree to hide from the blazing sun.
A line of children waited in anticipation to test their rodeo skills on the mechanical bull, wood choppers gave demonstrations, historic vehicles rested across the grass, and one lady found tranquillity from the temperature through a wet hand towel to her forehead.
The Bemboka Show on March 10 may have been a scorcher, but hundreds of people still turned up with smiles for the last rural show of the NSW Far South Coast 2024 season.
Opening the show, long-time veterinarian Peter Alexander shared how much change he had seen since moving to the Bega Valley in 1978, from the Bemboka Butter Factory still in operation, Kameruka Estate had eight running dairies, to eastern grey kangaroos, wombats, cockatoos and corellas all scarce.
"What hasn't changed - Bemboka is still the western gateway into the Bega Valley and there is still a great community spirit that drives the continuation of the regional agricultural shows and other community events," Mr Alexander said.
He shared the importance and necessity for rural shows, as generational farms and their farmers could divulge advice to younger audiences, like how to cope when a truck breaks down 80 kilometres from the nearest town, or how to feed and present their show stock.
"And more importantly in most cases, learn to handle defeat with grace and dignity," he said.
"With every show tip that is imparted, such as eyeliner being the best way to accentuate udder vascularity, many serious economic and practical tips are learnt.
"Without rural agricultural shows, many domestic animal species would be extinct, gene pools would be lost forever, many traditional equestrian skills would have vanished in the last 50 years, and that's not taking into account the many flow on effects."
