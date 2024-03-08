Rezoning required for Bega's National Circularity Centre proposal

Plans to develop the National Circularity Centre in North Bega were celebrated in November 2023 at a big VIP launch event.
Now the community is being invited to provide feedback on council's plans to amend the Local Environmental Plan in order to accommodate the innovative facility.
Bega Valley Shire Council's planning and sustainability manager, Cecily Hancock, said the amendments to the Bega Valley Local Environmental Plan 2013 will allow retail premises, function centres, entertainment facilities and community facilities as additional permitted uses at the site.
"At the February council meeting, councillors resolved to support the amendments so the centre has the flexibility to progress its proposed and potential future uses," Ms Hancock said.
The National Circularity Centre aims to accommodate a range of commercial and community uses including a visitor centre and tourism-oriented showroom, business events, conferencing space and modular meeting rooms for hire.
There will also be a "circularity" innovation hub and start-up accelerator; and embedded technology to provide an immersive experience both within the centre and online.
It's also proposed to include a providore and café offering environmentally friendly, low carbon and locally grown fresh produce that can be scaled up to support events held at the centre.
The centre is being designed to attract research and education events and programs, and business events to promote sustainable housing development to planners, architects and developers across Australia and internationally.
Proponents said this would in turn promote agricultural innovation, sustainability through value-add opportunities, grow tourism and position the region as a hub of renewable energy excellence.
Comments on the planning proposal were welcome during the exhibition period, which runs from Friday, March 8 to April 7.
Visit the Have Your Say webpage for more information and to make a submission.
In November 2023, the Regional Circularity Co-operative, in conjunction with its key partners including Bega Group, unveiled plans for the National Circularity Centre, which was due to open in early 2026.
