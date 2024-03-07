Does zoo keeping seem like a cool job? Be prepared to pick up lots of poo

Claudia Morgan from Mogo Wildlife Park warns If you're only interested in cuddling and patting then zoo keeping may not be for you.
"That kind of stuff is literally a snippet and that's kind of what they portray - but they don't show all of the poo you pick up and all of the stress of sick animals or working in the freezing cold or rain," she said.
The 36-year-old is now a veteran in the field having started at Taronga Zoo and then joining the team at Mogo six years ago.
She said the industry has shifted from its male dominated origins. Of the 16 animal carers at Mogo, 14 are women.
To celebrate International Women's Day this Friday, Claudia spoke about the changing nature of the industry.
"There's a stigma or misconception that males are chippies or tradies and that kind of stuff," she said.
"(Zoo keeping is similar) it used to be a very male dominant thing, it was a physically demanding job.
"Now the girls are out there shovelling mulch or sand. Out there raking or cutting trees, lifting bags of pellets or harrowing giraffe and zebra yards.
"The girls get to do exactly what the boys get to do and there's no you're not tall enough or blokey enough."
Zoo keeping is a sought after occupation. Mogo is part of the Australian Wildlife Parks, who also run Hunter Valley and Featherdale Sydney Wildlife Parks.
Ms Morgan said you need to stand out in a competitive field, and often that involves volunteer work.
"As soon as you possibly can volunteer at pet store, a wildlife rescue, the RSPCA - anything that's animal related," she said.
"That's what the industry looks for, it looks for commitment basically and that you just don't want to cuddle and pat, you want to do something a little bit more."
According to labour market insights from the Australian Bureau of Statistics, about 1,200 people are employed nationally as zoo keepers. The average age is 31, 63 percent are female and about a third of the jobs are in NSW.
The high number of women in the profession is 15 percent above the national average, which sits at 48 percent.
Beyond the commitment though, Ms Morgan describes zoo keeping as a passion.
"You do a talk and you have to be passionate about what you're talking about," she said. "You're trying to educate the public and spark some interest in somebody to make some sort of change.
"It's not just about picking up poo or having a strong stomach, it's more about trying to inspire somebody or give them an idea of what they can do, as tiny as it might be - to make a change."
