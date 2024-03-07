Bega District News
Bega District News' complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Police search for man last seen in Bega during December

March 7 2024 - 4:47pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a man missing from the South Coast.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.