AFAC seasonal bushfire outlook report released for autumn

AFAC, the National Council for fire and emergency services in Australia and New Zealand's recently released autumn bushfire outlook report identified no increased bushfire risk for New South Wales this season.
Throughout summer, the report stated there was average to above average rainfall across most parts of NSW, including the South Coast.
The high rainfall created a reduction in grass curing (drying out), and left significant areas of forest wetter than usual for the time of year.
Cooler conditions can be expected across autumn for NSW, which will create a normal fire potential throughout the season.
As increased rainfall resulted in increased grass growth, fuel loads are typically higher than normal, despite grasses currently being green (un-cured).
This rise in fuel loads could result in a risk of fire in the approaching months after autumn, while, growing conditions contributed to a rapid recovery across areas burnt during 2019/20 bushfires across the coast.
The report also predicted eastern states are likely to receive below median rainfall, along with northern and southwestern Australia.
Western Australia and the Northern Territory are predicted for an increased risk of fire throughout autumn.
"An increased risk of bushfire makes it even more important for you to take action. But no matter where you are in Australia, you can stay safer and support your local fire agency by staying alert this season," AFAC chief executive Rob Webb said.
"The end of summer does not signal the end of bushfire risk for Australia and communities should be mindful of residual risk in their area. Fire authorities may also begin to undertake prescribed burning during autumn, and communities should stay informed to mitigate the impact of smoke exposure."
The Seasonal Outlook is developed in collaboration with the Bureau of Meteorology, Queensland Fire and Emergency Services, the NSW Rural Fire Service, ACT Emergency Services Agency, ACT Parks and Conservation Service, Country Fire Authority, Department of Energy, Environment and Climate Action Victoria, Tasmania Fire Service, SA Country Fire Service, Department of Fire and Emergency Services and Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attractions WA, Bushfires NT and AFAC.
