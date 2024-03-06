Get inspired during International Women's Day talk at Bermagui

Bega Valley Shire Library is celebrating International Women's Day at Bermagui Library on Thursday, March 7, at 1pm with an event featuring an inspiring talk by renowned chef and culinary artist, Kelly Eastwood.
Kelly has been a private chef and worked as a home economist and TV food producer for shows such as Masterchef, My Kitchen Rules, Better Homes and Gardens, The Great Australian Bake-Off and River Cottage Australia.
She now runs her own business, Eastwood's Bermagui, concentrating on catering, cooking lessons and her weekly take-home meal delivery service along the Far South Coast.
Council's library services coordinator, Yvette Parker said International Women's Day was an opportunity to reaffirm commitment to creating a world where all women were empowered, valued, invested in and included.
"Everyone is warmly welcomed to our event at the Bermagui Library. Afternoon tea will be provided, including a delicious cake baked by Kelly.
"On International Women's Day the following day, March 8, we encourage all in our shire to celebrate the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women, and play a part in breaking down barriers, challenging stereotypes and creating environments where all women are valued and respected."
Bermagui Library's International Women's Day event is free and bookings can be made online.
