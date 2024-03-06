Safe Haven for Bega Valley - help in times of distress

Residents in the Bega Valley and surrounding communities can now access a free walk-in service designed to better support those experiencing mental health distress.
The new Safe Haven service opened in Bega this week and will provide a calm, culturally sensitive and non-clinical alternative to the hospital emergency department for people experiencing significant distress or suicidal thoughts.
The service is located at 17 Bega Street and is open 12-7pm, seven days a week, with mental health clinicians and peer workers on hand to offer care and support.
The new purpose-built unit is within easy walking distance from the Bega township and includes a quiet room, kitchen, welcoming common room, access to calming activities, private outdoor seating and a protected verandah with relaxing views.
Safe Haven is a private and confidential service provided for people aged 16 and over. Visitors do not need to share their name or Medicare details. For anyone below the age of 16, Safe Haven requires a parent or guardian to attend.
The Bega Safe Haven was the most recent of 20 to open across NSW based on, or near, hospital grounds.
Minister for Mental Health, Rose Jackson said one life lost to suicide was one too many.
"I'm committed to ensuring people who are in suicidal distress have access to services which support them at one of the most vulnerable times in their life, no matter where they live in NSW," she said.
"The Bega Safe Haven is a free, walk-in service in a welcoming space that was co-designed to meet the needs of people experiencing mental health distress."
Member for Bega Michael Holland said anyone experiencing mental distress was welcome at the Safe Haven.
"Bega Valley residents have experienced extraordinary challenges in recent years," Dr Holland said.
"Our local community is strong and resilient, but we still face challenges in the wake of the Black Summer bushfires and COVID-19.
"Anyone experiencing thoughts of suicide, which might present as mild depression, deep sadness, emotional distress, helplessness or self-harm is welcome to visit the new Safe Haven for support.
"The new Safe Haven is an important resource for our region as it continues to recover."
Support is available for those who may be distressed. Phone Lifeline 13 11 14; Mensline 1300 789 978; Kids Helpline 1800 551 800; beyondblue 1300 224 636; 1800-RESPECT 1800 737 732.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.