Celebrating women in Forestry Corp: International Women's Day

With Friday, March 8, marking International Women's Day, Forestry Corporation is honouring the significant contribution women make in the forestry industry.
In a traditionally male-dominated industry, Forestry Corporation said it stood proud of its gender equality in the workplace.
The company said women currently made up a quarter of the workforce, with many female leaders in management roles standing at the forefront of the industry.
Forestry Corporation's talent and OD business partner Amba Addinsall said there had been a marked increase in female representation in Forestry Corporation's executive and leadership teams.
"Our executive leadership team has hit gender parity for the first time ever and 24 per cent of our senior leaders are now women," Ms Addinsall said.
"This is an increase of four per cent over two years and really celebrates the calibre of women that we have in the workplace."
"They are creating more inclusive teams and are role modelling what's possible for our newer recruits."
Meg Clery of Eden was among the women working across various roles in Forestry Corporation.
"I have been a field ecologist with Forestry Corporation for three years. Previously, I worked as a ranger with National Parks and Wildlife for eight years. I've always loved working outdoors in forests," Ms Clery said.
"As an ecologist I hold a strong interest in animals.
"Outside of my field work, I have a hobby of bird watching and painting birds. Mostly everything I do is animal or nature related. I love working in beautiful forests where there is so much biodiversity."
Ms Clery said her field work took her from the coast to the tablelands and was an enjoyable experience.
"The variety of work as an ecologist is amazing from fauna monitoring of small mammals, birds, frogs to floral surveys in being able to find beautiful orchids growing in nature.
"We also do night work, a lot of camera trapping studies spending a lot of time analysing interactions and images of animals and surveying threatened species.
"Generally, the ecology team is female-dominant in forestry across the state and I guess that comes down to women finding the attraction of studying animals."
In Batemans Bay, Madi Stewardson works as a harvest planner.
"For me, International Women's Day is a chance to reflect on the contributions of the past female figures that have inspired me to be where I am today," Ms Stewardson said.
"I work as a harvest planner in Batemans Bay, bringing together the working parts of a harvesting operation to see the forest utilised for wood product while maintaining its ecological, social, and cultural values.
"Having recently graduated with a Master of Research, Forestry has offered me a unique opportunity to further my practical skills while fostering a sense of custodianship to my patch.
"I place a high importance on the resilience a diverse team of people creates and look forward to the heights we may be able to achieve through gender parity."
