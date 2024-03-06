Cruise ship visitors clean up 1,000 pieces of rubbish at Cocora Beach, Eden

Following the success of its inaugural clean-up in Eden the Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) has decided to expand its popular Take 3 for the Sea beach clean-up program.
Launched in December 2022, NCL's first Beach Clean-Up excursion in Eden saw more than 50 guests collect more than 10kg of rubbish.
The second clean-up conducted in Eden on March 5, saw 60 guests collect 1,000 pieces of rubbish.
The interest was so high, the cruise line had to organise an additional bus for the excursion.
The clean-up in Eden was part of the NCL's new expanded Beach Clean Up Program, which now extends to Melbourne and Fiji following the success of the inaugural clean-up in Eden, which booked out within 24 hours of its launch.
The cruise line said the expansion of its shore excursion program underlined NCL's commitment to creating hands-on opportunities for guests to get involved with its partner Take 3 for the Sea, which aims to remove 50 million pieces of plastic from the environment and waterways by 2025.
The Take 3 for the Sea premise is simple - to take three pieces of rubbish each time you visit a beach, park or bushland area to play your part in conserving our oceans.
The program is supported by Intercruises Australia which is assisting with logistics and endorsed by Cruise Eden, Visit Victoria and Tourism Fiji.
