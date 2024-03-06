Cobargo Folk Festival's big milestones on journey to zero waste

Ecologist Hugh Pitty can talk rubbish for hours - how to reduce it and how to turn it into a resource.
At the March 1-3 Cobargo Folk Festival though he was flat out coordinating the zero waste volunteers overseeing the ten bin stations.
Festivals and events produce tremendous amounts of waste - food, food packaging, single-use cups, crockery and cutlery.
Most is recyclable but not all.
On Saturday Mr Pitty could be seen talking animatedly about a small bag he was carrying.
Its contents? All the landfill that the zero waste volunteers had collected across the Cobargo Folk Festival site earlier that morning.
"It's tiny," he said gleefully.
The bag had contained ice which led Mr Pitty to think of an ice brick library.
Festival-goers, particularly campers, could bring their melted ice bricks to the library and swap them for frozen ones.
Add a crushed ice dispenser for people who like their drinks on the rocks and there is no longer any need for bagged ice.
"Two or three generations ago no marine life died from ingesting plastic," Mr Pitty said.
His mission is to banish single-use plastic so it becomes "an after thought of history" that for a period "left a trail of death and destruction".
By replacing toasties with pies from Wild Rye's, they slashed the amount of landfill produced by the festival bar from 360 litres last year to 60 litres.
The pies' only packaging is a cardboard box in which the pies are reheated and can later go into Bega Valley Shire's FOGO system.
That simple swap made the plastic bags and wrapping associated with sliced bread, cheese and ham, and tubs of butter, vanish.
Volunteers spent considerable time sorting between compostable and non-compostable cups.
Mr Pitty said they are moving from single-use cups that cannot be composted practically to washable, reusable cups.
That will enable them to shift from beer in cans to kegs and beer on tap.
Mr Pitty said canned drinks come wrapped in multiple layers of cardboard.
"That will greatly reduce the amount of cans and cardboard for recycling."
The kitchen's dishwasher will ensure the reusable cups are hygienically clean.
Excluding 0.2 cubic metres of material suspected to have been dumped before the event, the festival produced 0.9 cubic metres of landfill material compared with 1.1 cubic metres last year.
Mr Pitty said that could be halved next year by returning the hired chairs' protective plastic covers to the supplier.
The volume of compostable and recyclable materials was 21 cubic metres, down from 23.5 in 2023.
To put that into context, festival ticket sales were up from last year so the reduction was achieved despite more festival-goers.
Last year the festival's zero landfill project won the Resource Recovery and Waste Minimisation Award (smallest population category) at the Tidy Towns Sustainability Awards.
