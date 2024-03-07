'The need outweighs the cost': couple donates beach wheelchair to Pambula

It began in the most unlikely of places - in an Uber in Merimbula's Fishpen on the way to dinner, when the man behind the wheel asked the couple in the backseat what they did for work.
Robert and Leanne McPherson, directors and support coordinators for Town and Country Disability Service, replied, and upon hearing the need for further support and respite, began the plan of expanding their small Wagga Wagga business to help the Far South Coast.
The couple were currently in the process of setting up a respite house in Tura Beach, which will allow families and family members who are full time carers the opportunity to look after their own mental health, accomplish everyday activities and relax, dealing with any stress they may have.
Equipped with a transport bus capable of carrying seven people, with room for four wheelchairs, the client-centred organisation provided service whenever required, whether one-on-one support, or travel to appointments, and with plans for day programs.
"It's not as easy to jump on a bus and go, mobility is low," Leanne said, before her husband continued.
"That's another reason why we don't have an office, it's much easier for us to get to them and sit down in the comfort of their own home, and have a chat and see what they want. They don't feel like they're set to a time limit. It's all about focusing on them, it's not about us," Robert said.
Having had a father with a disability due to an injury caused during a truck accident before Robert was born, supporting became second nature to the family, and while the trajectory of Robert's career path wasn't expected to result in full-time support work, Robert felt thankful it did.
"I took a sickie one day and volunteered at a disability day program. Next day I had a job," he said.
That job eventually led to Robert breaking off and establishing his own business with his wife Leanne.
On Sunday, March 3, the couple delivered and donated a Waterwheels beach wheelchair to the Bega Valley community for access into the ocean, housed at the Pambula Surf Life Saving Club.
Peter Bootes, one of the founders of the Same Wave Program, said the donation to the club was great because it provided the opportunity for people regardless of mobility, size or age to experience the wonders of the ocean.
Since 1999, the Same Wave Program has provided a safe and fun physical outlet for those members of our community with disability, and while the Pambula SLSC had access to two other wheelchairs, one for beach and one for the water, the additional unit allowed multiple people with mobility issues to access the ocean rather than one at a time.
Peter said the wheelchair could also take people out further than the breaking waves, while keeping their head above the water, and with the release of the wheelchair's arm, allow the client to swim quite happily in calmer waters.
"We are catering to people in our Same Wave Program, to people between five and 44 years old, some are very frail and some are very hefty, so we cater to all ages and sizes, and this wheelchair meets those criteria beautifully," Peter said.
"Two or three times a year we might get a phone call saying, 'Can somebody have use of it and can we assist,' and by all means we're quite happy to do it, it'll be available."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.