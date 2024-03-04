Bega Valley Prostate Cancer Support Group helping all through diagnoses

The Bega Valley Prostate Cancer Support Group is a local network for men to share common experiences and raise awareness, but it is more far reaching, assisting families, partners, and carers traverse through diagnoses.
Established on the NSW Far South Coast in early 2023, the group meets on the second Tuesday of each month at 7pm at Club Sapphire in Merimbula.
For many going through cancer, it's a case of left foot, right foot, one step at a time, but members from the group said it had provided different avenues for assistance, and built a community to discuss emotions and thoughts within a safe and confidential place.
As the Bega Valley Shire average population age was determined to be 52 years old in 2021, urologists like the Far South Coast's Dr Chi Can Huynh had been urging men over the age of 50 to have regular yearly Prostate Specific Antigen (PSA) tests for prostate cancer.
"If they have an abnormal PSA blood test, it doesn't automatically mean that they have prostate cancer, they just need to have it looked at further," Dr Huynh said.
"It doesn't always equate to getting treated or having a diagnosis, it restratifies the patient and sees if they are warranted to get further testing."
Ed Chenery, who was diagnosed with prostate Stage-4 prostate cancer in 2017, and organised the support group, said it was family, friends and prayer which saw him incredibly pass the five year mark since his diagnosis.
He said the support group of close to 23 members have good fellowship and since its inception a year ago had provided a good opportunity to learn a little bit more through speakers from the medical fraternity, and learn from other peoples experiences.
"We've got to get the message out there, don't just put up with urinary problems, have a PSA test, watch for it rising, and act on it," Mr Chenery said.
For more information about the Bega Valley Prostate Cancer Support Group, click here
