Candelo man in disbelief over $400,000 Lotto win

A Candelo man has confessed he didn't know what to say or do after checking his Saturday Lotto entry and discovering he'd bagged a $400,000 prize.
The NSW Far South Coast man held one of the 13 division one winning entries in Saturday Lotto draw 4447 on March 2. Each division one winning entry scored $400,641.05.
"Mate, this is bloody unbelievable!" the winning man cheered when an official from The Lott called to confirm his windfall.
"I've never won anything! Not even a chook raffle.
"My wife and I were just going about our Sunday morning, and I thought I'd check my ticket.
"At first, I didn't think I'd won anything but I clicked through and my jaw nearly fell off my face.
"I just stopped and said, 'Oh my god'.
"My wife didn't believe me at first, but we've just been in a state of shock since.
"It's going to help so much.
"We need a new car, we'll pay off some debt and we'll prepare for the future.
"I've been playing lotteries for decades so this is phenomenal.
"Thank you so much."
His winning six-game QuickPick entry was purchased online at thelott.com - the official home of Australia's lotteries.
The winning numbers in Saturday Lotto draw 4447 on 2 March 2024 were 19, 15, 18, 30, 5 and 8, while the supplementary numbers were 7 and 26.
Across Australia, there were 13 division one winning entries in Saturday Lotto draw 4447 - seven in Victoria, three in Queensland, two in the Northern Territory and one in NSW.
