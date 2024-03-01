Sapphire Coast students impress with Anzac Day art

Sapphire Coast school students have submitted more than 100 paintings into an inaugural Merimbula RSL sub-branch Anzac Day art competition.
The sub-branch invited primary and secondary students to enter the 'Students Impressions of ANZAC Day' competition last year after reading about a similar event in Sydney.
The sub-branch will exhibit the paintings in the Merimbula RSL Club bowls room on March 16-17 from 10am until 2pm each day.
Sub-branch president Allan Browning and members Phil Hall and Shane Ellis have worked with seven schools to organise the competition.
Mr Hall said he was inspired to approach the schools after hearing student speeches at Anzac Day memorial events.
"We are always impressed by how the local students put into words their thoughts and feelings about Anzac Day, but we thought art would give us an even bigger window into their feelings about Anzac Day," he said.
"Some of the paintings are just unbelievable. We are extremely impressed by the talent of our young people."
Artists Sheri Barron, Louella McPaul and Louise Miller from Merimbula and District Arts Group are judging the competition.
The sub-branch will announce the winners at a gala dinner at the RSL on March 23, before putting the winning paintings on display in the RSL Club foyer two weeks before Anzac Day. The exhibition will continue for a month.
Eden artist Louella McPaul said they were impressed by the entries.
"The three of us are excited and honoured to be invited to judge such a special arts competition," Ms McPaul said.
"We have some highly skilled young artists in this area and I encourage everyone to get along to see them when they are all on show in a few weeks."
Students from Wolumla, Merimbula, Pambula, Wyndham, Towamba and Eden primary schools have submitted entries. Eden Marine High School and Lumen Christi Catholic College have also entered.
Mr Hall said the sub-branch would make it an annual event due to the level of interest.
"We are humbled by the support and enthusiasm for this competition and would like to extend a big thank you to all the schools and students who are involved," he said.
