Bega District News
Bega District News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Our People

Gwen Eadie reflects on 90 years living on Daisy Hill farm and in Bega

James Parker
By James Parker
February 29 2024 - 1:18pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Like many people who like to think they are younger than they really are, Gwen Eadie thought she was turning 89 this Saturday, March 2.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Parker

James Parker

Journalist

I am a regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narratives. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.