Bermagui dad speaks at Parliament House on climate change and children

Bermagui's Scott Baker spoke at a panel at Parliament House about the impact of climate change on children.
The panel discussion in Canberra on Tuesday, February 27, was part of an event hosted by children's charities Royal Far West (RFW) and UNICEF Australia.
As part of the event they screened a compelling short film 'Children are at the forefront of climate change'.
The panel discussion that followed shed light on the stark reality children face due to climate change and why they should be at the forefront of the climate change response.
The event highlighted Australian children's unique needs as they experience the impacts - economic through to mental and emotional - of climate change.
Mr Baker spoke about his personal experience of disaster and using RFW's service.
"After the Black Summer bushfires came through our hometown, I could see the impact it was having on my children.
"They were getting anxious in situations, especially when other disasters were threatening the area.
"RFW was starting programs in our local schools but I reached out directly for some support for my children.
"RFW was fantastic," Mr Baker said.
"In just a few short weeks of sessions, we could see a huge difference and I'm now equipped with ways to support them."
Mr Baker featured in the powerful short film that was also screened at COP28, the United Nations Climate Change Conference, in Dubai, in December.
The film examined the impacts of the Black Summer bushfires and the 2022 floods in northern NSW and south east Queensland.
Created in partnership by RFW and UNICEF Australia the film highlighted RFW's Community Recovery Service impacted in these impacted communities.
An independent evaluation of the service by Charles Sturt University showed the service delivered significant improvements in the mental health and emotional resilience of children affected by bushfires.
Notably, 96 percent of school principals and educators saw improved mental health, wellbeing and resilience of youth impacted by disasters to a great or large extent.
Almost three-quarters of parents whose children received teletherapy saw a very large improvement in their children's participation in learning or play or in their function.
Experiencing a traumatic event like a flood, bushfire or drought can have a devastating long-term impact on a child's mental health, emotional wellbeing, learning and development.
Child conduct problems are the most reliable precursor of all types of adult mental health problems and are associated with significant lifetime public health costs.
RFW is calling on the Federal government to support long-term sustainable funding for its Community Recovery Service to ensure children with complex adverse reactions are getting the support they need.
Without further funding the service will stop.
It is funded by the federal and NSW governments.
