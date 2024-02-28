No more power, internet outages for Bermagui and surrounds during disasters

Bermagui's new nbn Hybrid Power Cube means power and internet connection will be uninterrupted during natural disasters.
Given the loss of power and communications during the Black Summer Bushfires and the all too frequent power blackouts and internet outages in the area, it is good news for people on Fixed Wireless in Bermagui, Akolele, Wallaga Lake, Barragga Bay, Cuttagee, Cobargo and Coolagolite.
It is also good news for local businesses with fully-stocked fridges, refrigerated display cabinets and freezers and those that rely on EFTPOS machines to process transactions.
WiFi calls and SMS texts will also be maintained, in another boost for communication during times of emergency, and petrol bowsers will also be able to operate.
The power cube will maintain power and internet connectivity for up to four months.
Federal member for Eden-Monaro Kristy McBain said the government knows that internet connectivity has been a huge issue in previous disasters.
"I've advocated strongly on behalf of people who were completely cut off without power, phone or internet for many days, even weeks," Ms McBain said.
Hybrid Power Cubes are an environmentally-friendly, hybrid technology power generation unit.
They combine solar panels, battery and a compact diesel generator.
The cubes provide solar power to Fixed Wireless hub sites during the day.
For power resilience, they rely on excess battery and grid power at night.
The cubes can support sites during planned and unplanned commercial power outages.
By supplementing commercial power with renewable energy like solar they reduce the carbon footprint and energy costs.
Following consultation between the community and NBN Co, the Bermagui Fixed Wireless tower was installed with a Hybrid Power Cube late last year.
Power outages are the main reason for the majority of outages on the nbn network during emergencies.
The Hybrid Power Cubes are part of nbn's national emergency and disaster preparedness plans.
