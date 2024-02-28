Bega District News
Bega District News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Good News

No more power, internet outages for Bermagui and surrounds during disasters

By Marion Williams
Updated February 28 2024 - 3:40pm, first published 11:58am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Federal member for Eden-Monaro Kristy McBain at the Bermagui Fixed Wireless tower where an nbn Hybrid Power Cube has been installed. Picture supplied
Federal member for Eden-Monaro Kristy McBain at the Bermagui Fixed Wireless tower where an nbn Hybrid Power Cube has been installed. Picture supplied

Bermagui's new nbn Hybrid Power Cube means power and internet connection will be uninterrupted during natural disasters.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.