Variety 4WD adventurers buckle up in Merimbula

Four-wheel-drive adventurers are buckling up for an exhilarating journey through some of Australia's most breathtaking landscapes - starting with Merimbula.
The 19th annual Variety 4WD Adventure promises a week of thrilling off-road driving, scenic vistas and heartfelt philanthropy - supporting children who are sick, experiencing disadvantage or living with a disability.
Participants in this year's adventure will embark from the picturesque Merimbula Wharf Sunday morning, March 3, and will be treated to an unforgettable itinerary, driving through the East Gippsland region and the renowned Victorian High Country.
Stops include Mallacoota, Buchan, Lakes Entrance, Dargo, Sale, Craig's Hut, Mansfield and Marysville, with the week-long event finishing in Mt Dandenong on March 9.
While taking the road less travelled, participants of this rewarding adventure raise funds for children in need with grants awarded to schools and community organisations along the route.
This year, almost $20,000 will be awarded, with the beneficiaries including East Gippsland Specialist School, Buchan Primary School, Jamieson Primary School and Licola Wilderness Village, which will each receive funds for sporting equipment such as basketball hoops, mountain bikes and repair kits.
Tony Warner, CEO of Variety NSW/ACT said events like 4WD Adventure raised vital funds to help children and community organisations across regional Australia.
"Our motoring events have a long tradition of supporting kids and families in remote and rural areas in keeping with our mission to ensure all Australian children can reach their full potential, regardless of ability or background," Mr Warner said.
"Our commitment to providing grants means that schools and community groups in need will have the resources they need to create better learning environments and opportunities for their students."
Last year, Variety positively impacted the lives of over 27,000 children in NSW/ACT through more than $3million in grants, programs, and scholarships.
For more information about Variety 4WD Adventure 2024 or to donate visit variety.org.au/nsw/event/4wd
