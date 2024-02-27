Bega District News
Bega District News' complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
What's on

Call to mobilise for Clean-Up Australia Day

By Staff Reporters
Updated February 27 2024 - 12:19pm, first published 12:16pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Bega Valley Shire Mayor Russell Fitzpatrick is calling on Valley residents to form a community-wide litter-busting crew for this year's Clean-Up Australia Day.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.