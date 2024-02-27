Call to mobilise for Clean-Up Australia Day

Bega Valley Shire Mayor Russell Fitzpatrick is calling on Valley residents to form a community-wide litter-busting crew for this year's Clean-Up Australia Day.
Cr Fitzpatrick said the theme for this year's event - on Sunday, March 3 - made it easy to achieve big outcomes with many hands.
"The organisers of Clean-Up Australia Day have kept things simple with their effective 'Step up and Mobilise' call to action," Cr Fitzpatrick said.
"While we still encourage people working together on community cleaning bees in much-loved places, we're also reminding everyone the beautiful Bega Valley starts at your front gate.
"Imagine the impact if everyone on Clean-Up Australia Day put in half an hour of picking up litter from the nature strips and roadside outside their homes.
"This to me is the true definition of stepping up to mobilise an effective and easily achieved litter-collecting force in the Bega Valley Shire."
Residents wanting to mobilise to keep the Bega Valley beautiful can register through the Clean-Up Australia Day website.
"Registration for individuals, groups, schools and businesses couldn't be easier. Just visit the Clean-Up Australia Day website, enter your details and you'll be one of thousands of community volunteers taking part in the event," Cr Fitzpatrick said.
"Last year in NSW, more than 355,000 people volunteered to take part in Clean-Up Australia Day. This year, by focusing on everyday spaces as well as well-known spots, we can do even better.
"Once registered, volunteers will each receive a Clean-Up Kit, containing waste and recycling bags, a pair of gloves and a letter with instructions on how to have a safe and enjoyable clean-up day.
"On the day itself, all you need to do is fill your Clean-Up Australia Day bags and either empty the contents in the appropriate bin if you have space or take the bags to your nearest waste transfer station for free.
"We're fortunate enough to live in a stunning place, so let's each step up and mobilise to keep it clean and pristine for everyone to enjoy."
For more information and to register for the 2024 Clean-Up Australia Day, visit their website.
