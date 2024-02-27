Merimbula, Moruya dragons show colourful spirit at Lunar New Year

Merimbula Water Dragons and Moruya's Nature Coast Dragon Boat Clubs faced off against young metro teams, competed in a regional event and dressed up as a box of crayons as part of the Lunar New Year dragon boat event at Sydney's Darling Harbour.
The weekend started with a traditional ceremony where the eyes of the dragon heads on the racing boats were dotted. There was an Aboriginal smoking ceremony from the water for the benefit of crews in boats.
Head coach at Merimbula Water Dragons and southern region coach, Gill McCallum said there was a great atmosphere to the entire weekend.
"It was great to see interstate teams and a team from Taiwan get involved. The standard of racing was high with the premier teams spectacular to watch, high stroke rates, lots of water splashing every where and fast times," McCallum said.
The combined Merimbula/Moruya teams posted good times of under one minute for their mixed, open and women's racing which were all open age racing.
Racing on the second day was regional where the team was better matched in age against other competitors. Merimbula/Moruya came in third from 13 teams, just 0.9seconds behind the winners and had managed to improve times in each of the three rounds.
"As a coach I'm very happy with the way we performed. We came out and raced our hardest. Comments from a random commentator was that we had a strong finish and were surging to the line," McCallum said.
"That tells me all the training we have been doing is paying off, we have been working hard on building our speed and power throughout races, holding the stroke rate and accelerating to the finishing line, and that's exactly what we did on the day."
The day finished with a mixed team racing in the fancy dress race. Merimbula club member Amanda Harris created costumes and the team became a box of crayons under the heading 'A Splash of Colour'.
"The best part of the whole weekend is the way the team got along, everyone supported each other. We had some great social moments, with drinks and dinner and some Irish dancing. I am very proud of how we performed, we mixed it up with the metro clubs and posted very respectable times," McCallum said.
