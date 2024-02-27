Bega District News
Bega District News' complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Merimbula, Moruya dragons show colourful spirit at Lunar New Year

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
Updated February 27 2024 - 5:06pm, first published 11:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Merimbula Water Dragons and Moruya's Nature Coast paddlers eye up the main trophy prior to racing. Picture supplied
Merimbula Water Dragons and Moruya's Nature Coast paddlers eye up the main trophy prior to racing. Picture supplied

Merimbula Water Dragons and Moruya's Nature Coast Dragon Boat Clubs faced off against young metro teams, competed in a regional event and dressed up as a box of crayons as part of the Lunar New Year dragon boat event at Sydney's Darling Harbour.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Denise Dion

Denise Dion

Senior Journalist

Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.