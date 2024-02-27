Four Winds host Yirinda, a Butchulla songman Fred Leone project at Easter

Yirinda is a project by Butchulla songman Fred Leone and musical innovator and contrabassist Samuel Pankhurst.
They have recently released their powerful third single Nyun (Brother) from their upcoming self-titled debut album, with an accompanying performance video.
As part of the album tour across Queensland, NSW, Victoria and Tasmania, Yirinda will perform at Four Winds on Good Friday, March 29.
Yirinda combines ancient Aboriginal language with sublime modern production.
The music of Mr Leone and Mr Pankhurst invokes thousands of generations of story and culture, while emerging as something entirely new.
Mr Leone is one of three Butchulla Songmen - a song and language custodian for the Butchulla people from the Fraser Coast region of Queensland, including K'gari (formerly known as Fraser Island).
He sings the songs on this album in the endangered Butchulla language, now spoken by only a handful of people.
Mr Pankhurst is an internationally acclaimed contrabassist/producer known for his kaleidoscopic harmonies and polyrhythmic mastery.
Yirinda's self-titled debut album was recorded in Meanjin/Brisbane by Mr Pankhurst.
It was then mixed in London by Jake Miller (Bjrk, Arca, Yves Tumor) and mastered at Abbey Road by Alex Wharton (The Beatles, My Bloody Valentine).
The album sets Mr Leone's powerful vocals against striking experimental soundscapes, rich with strings, horns, double bass, synthesiser, piano and percussion.
The result is otherworldly, a timeless art music outside Western convention.
In its review The Guardian said Yirinda is "a cinematic, sumptuous bridge from past to present and beyond".
Tone Deaf said it is "an intriguing combination of experimental soundscapes, Butchulla culture and tradition, fine instrumentation and gorgeous vocals".
Yirindi will perform at the Four Winds Windsong Pavilion on Friday, March 29, at 6pm.
Tickets cost $45 and can be booked at the Four Winds website.
Gates open at 5pm with a food truck and bar.
Yirinda has performed at the Australian Art Music Awards, Brisbane Festival, Vivid, Golden Plains and Mona Foma.
It has been covered by The Guardian, ABC Radio and NME Australia.
Mr Leone has toured Europe as a member of The Black Arm Band, and as a solo artist supporting and guesting with Xavier Rudd.
He founded Queensland's first Aboriginal hip hop label Impossible Odds in 2009 and collaborates regularly with his cousin Birdz.
Mr Pankhurst has performed with the Brodsky String Quartet and is a member of the Australian Art Orchestra.
His studio work covers everything from the Bluey TV show to Hiatus Kaiyote.
