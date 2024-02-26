Bega District News
Bega District News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Get creative for Far South Film Festival

Updated February 26 2024 - 4:32pm, first published 4:27pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Submissions for one of Australia's only film festivals exclusively featuring regional storytellers open on March 1.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.