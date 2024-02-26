Get creative for Far South Film Festival

Submissions for one of Australia's only film festivals exclusively featuring regional storytellers open on March 1.
The Far South Film Festival 2024 is inviting filmmakers from regional and remote areas of Australia to submit both shorts and feature films that reflect the people, environment and issues that matter to you.
The major prize of $1000 will be given for Best Film, with a range of other prize categories, including Best Director, Best Performance and Best Use of a Regional Location.
To be eligible, short films must be under 40 minutes in length, and features under 90 minutes, and at least two of the key creatives (writer/director/producer/cinematographer) must reside in a regional or remote area of Australia.
Submissions open 7pm (AEDT) Friday, March 1.
Early bird submission deadline 11.59pm (AEST) April 15.
Normal submission deadline 11.59pm (AEST) May 6.
Late submission deadline 11.59pm (AEST) May 27
Far South Film Festival particularly encouraged young filmmakers to submit their films and offered an award for the Best Youth Film.
Full submission rules and more festival details are available at farsouthfilmfestival.com.
Meanwhile, audiences were invited to mark their calendars and prepare to join the excitement of the live event in Merimbula for the 5th Far South Film Festival, held on Saturday, August 17.
The program will include screenings featuring entertaining and intriguing stories from regional and remote areas, followed by live, insightful Q&A sessions with guest filmmakers.
And the festival will end on a high note with an awards ceremony.
Audiences can expect a diverse range of films and genres told from the perspective of these storytellers.
