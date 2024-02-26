Sponsors help create a new look for Eden Marine High School rugby players

Merimbula-Pambula Bulldogs and Eden-based mountain biking specialists Creative Lines have teamed up to provide a new look for Eden Marine High School students who play rugby.
The two organisations have sponsored new shirts which now sport their logos, for the school.
Yally Forest, director at Creative Lines said it was an opportunity to give the school something that felt good for them.
President of the Junior Merimbula-Pambula Bulldogs Simonne Greer said they had seen the current shirts and felt it was time to donate towards a new jersey.
"In our 13-16 age group, 70 per cent of our members are from Eden Marine High School. We want to promote rugby league and encourage kids to play all kinds of sports," she said.
Creative Lines operations manager Owen Humphrey said the company heard the school was in need of new shirts and decided to donate.
Students at the school helped to design the jerseys which are in the Bulldogs colours and carry the logos of the school and sponsors.
Sonny Robin who plays five eight position for the school, said the new jerseys were better quality than the old ones and everyone had done a good job.
