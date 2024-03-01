Five decades fantasy roleplaying, Dungeons and Dragons celebrates birthday

As Dungeons and Dragons celebrates its milestone 50th birthday across the world, seven Bega Valley residents constantly uncover the healing properties of the iconic fantasy roleplaying game.
From its inception being born in a small cobbler's home in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin in 1974, to 50 million people playing worldwide, March marked half a century of D&D in people's homes.
Within Tabletop Gaming Hub on Carp Street, Bega, player's handbooks, monster manuals, and dungeon master's guide books precariously balance on top of two, pushed together, burgundy synthetic leather tables.
The Sleighers sat with scribbled notes and varying sided dice at the ready.
The team name for the game's adventurers was coined out of a play on words for the Christmas-inspired journey.
There was Luc and his character Shifty, a changeling cleric whose features are almost devoid of any detail, often requiring a mask to express mood, Alice as Diasha the Harengon Bard, Nadia as Eledra Claus, Angus as Jhhnz - and the Dungeon Master was Steve 'Feral' Ryan.
With his body twisted on his seat in such a way that his back was resting against the wall, a young man named Harry intensely listened to the game playing out before him, his character Talsmesh a vastly different aesthetic.
The large, muscular and blue-coloured barbarian, born of dragons, held the stance of a strength athlete, boulderlike shoulders and piercing ruby eyes, and unlike the softly spoken player, was known to breathe lighting upon his enemies, and have wild magic surround him during fits of rage.
Dungeon Master Steve 'Feral' Ryan said the benefits of playing the roleplaying game included social interaction, which online and screen-based games lacked, and it helped players understand the importance of working as a team, with consequences in place for separation.
"I'm here to interpret the rules, they're here to decide the game, what actions they're taking, what they're going to do, and this is where life comes in the way, they roll a 20-sided dice to see how lucky they are if they can pull it off," he said.
"They get to express themselves, they get to go into their imagination, it's a safe space, they can bring anything to the table, and we have sessions where we discuss boundaries and what people are comfortable with and what they are.
"This crew can come in, express themselves, use your imagination, have fun, escape, but still there's consequences to their actions. So in game they can roleplay something and then see how it feels, and if it feels alright, they can take that back out into their life."
Steve also shared how, by using an online hero designer paired with the imagination of the players and his 3D printer, characters could be brought to life in miniature, and painted to represent their fantasy roleplaying self.
Tabletop Gaming Hub's owner Mikani Otton said in the past four years he had seen plenty of people - whether attending alone, paired up or in groups - become part of a larger community through Dungeons and Dragons.
"It's more of an outlet, if that makes sense, at the end of the day they're just sitting around talking, and this is just something to drive the conversation," Mikani said.
In a recent article published in The Conversation, RMIT Professor Lisa Given discussed what was behind the roleplaying game's "monumental success".
"The vast majority of people play to have fun, express their creativity and engage with others. The flexible nature of the game means fans have found endless ways to turn their campaigns into something highly personal and treasured," she said.
"In challenging times, tabletop games provide inexpensive entertainment, escapism and a way to stay connected to friends and family.
"One recent Australian study, of community members playing the game over an eight-week period, found playing D&D decreased players' depression, stress and anxiety, and increased self-esteem. The authors suggest the game could be used as a wellbeing intervention tool or to prevent mental health issues from arising.
"Role-playing games in particular offer psychological support to people of all ages, helping to combat anxiety and build confidence."
