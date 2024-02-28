Royal Far West Ride for Country Kids coming to Bega Valley March 17-19

The tenth annual Ride for Country Kids will be cycling its way through the Sapphire Coast next month.
Run by children's charity Royal Far West (RFW), the ride raises vital funds and awareness for health and developmental services in rural and remote communities that help transform the lives of Australia's country kids.
Each year, the Ride takes participants into the communities RFW supports.
This year's route will see riders cover over 330km as they journey from coast to country through amazing scenery and wonderful communities.
Starting from Merimbula on March 17, they will visit Eden, Wyndham, Bega, and Tathra before finishing in Cobargo on March 19.
RFW and its team of multidisciplinary clinicians have been working in primary schools and preschools across these communities, supporting thousands of children, parents and teachers within the region.
Mayor of Bega Valley Shire Council Russell Fitzpatrick said it is fantastic news that RFW is bringing the Ride for Country Kids to Merimbula.
"This is a great opportunity for the local communities to get behind these cyclists and support their efforts in helping our country kids.
"RFW was there for us when our kids needed them after the Black Summer fires so let's show them how we can put on a Sapphire Coast style welcome," Mr Fitzpatrick said.
Jacqueline Emery, RFW CEO, said the ride aims to raise $600,000 to support services in the regions that need them most.
"Children in rural communities have it tough.
"They must contend with the multiple disadvantages of less access to allied health care, longer distances to travel to get help and waiting lists that extend into years.
"Additionally, some of these kids have also been affected by countless natural disasters over the last few years.
"This means the impact of these disasters, coupled with the limited availability of services, has seen the number of country kids in need of developmental and mental health services drastically increase," Ms Emery said.
"The Ride for Country Kids will get its team of riders out into the communities impacted by bushfires to hear first-hand the impact RFW is making, as well as help raise awareness and much-needed funds to help provide the important services to communities who need it most.
"We know a child is twice as likely to be developmentally vulnerable if they grow up in a rural area and if developmental concerns are not picked up in time, then as a child goes through school, it can often lead to mental health issues, particularly anxiety and mood disorders.
"If you can identify these issues as young as possible, then we have a much better chance of addressing them and that improves a child's life trajectory."
All funds raised from the Ride for Country Kids will go towards RFW's work in connecting country kids with complex, undiagnosed developmental and mental health needs to critical assessments, services and support to help them thrive.
Since its inception ten years ago, the Ride for Country Kids has raised over $3.5million for kids and their families.
To donate or sponsor a rider, visit the Ride for Country Kids website.
