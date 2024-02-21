Much loved South Coast Islands book now available again

For three years Helen Moody and Mike Jefferis led walks and kayak trips to, past or around the 61 islands on the NSW South Coast between Nowra and the Victorian border.
With some trepidation they gambled on self- publishing the book.
The substantial, colourful book, got excellent reviews and readers loved it, and it sold out [750 copies] in five weeks, leaving many would-be purchasers disappointed.
Now a small South Coast publishing company has produced a second print run.
Envirobook, based at Sussex Inlet, specialises in environmental books and the South Coast Island books can be purchased online at https://envirobook.com.au/ or at bookshops.
The sale price is $55.
There are 20 coastal islands and 41 in the estuaries, rivers and lakes open to the ocean.
Nearly all the islands are small and uninhabited; some are mere specks on a map.
Yet each has something special about it.
Several are wildlife havens with significant biodiversity values.
Some have ancient and ongoing spiritual significance to First Nations people.
Some have fascinating connections to early explorers and settlers.
A handful are privately owned.
The book tells of Aboriginal connections to the islands, the history of South Coast exploration, and the arrival of settlers and convicts.
There are over 200 photographs, with maps and descriptions of how to visit every island, whether on foot or by boat.
Donations and grants from individuals and organisations covered most of the production costs of the first print run, so that the $26,000 profit from book sales of the first print run is being given to environmental projects.
Some of the projects being supported by the donations include threatened species protection by Birdlife Shoalhaven, protecting the blue groper by Nature Coast Marine Group, preventing bushland destruction by Manyana Matters, and NPWS efforts to protect marine environments.
