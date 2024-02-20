Navigate Arts holding fundraiser concert to go solar

Join Navigate Arts for a rocking afternoon in the gardens with live music and dancing into the evening with some of your favourite live bands in the Old Tanja Church.
An incredible line up of generous and talented musicians are helping to raise funds towards the installation of solar panels to power Navigate Arts' music and live arts events into the future.
Louise Morris of Navigate Arts said they were absolutely thrilled when Clean Energy for Eternity approached them.
"We have a strong commitment to ethical and efficient operations but as a small artist-led, independent venue, solar panels were currently beyond our means.
"To have this support in the form of a live music fundraiser with so many generous local musicians donating their talents feels incredibly special.
"We love supporting local musicians and artists and feel very humbled and deeply grateful that so many beautiful artists have offered their time and support to this event," Ms Morris said.
The line-up at the Old Tanja Church on Saturday, February 24, 2-8pm, includes Wrack 'n Ruin, Melanie Horsnell, The Figmentz, SURG, The Sugarants & Wild Awkward.
"Navigate Arts has a bright 'solar' future with an ongoing commitment to supporting local and touring regional and national artists of all disciplines to experiment, dream, exhibit and perform in the beautiful Old Tanja Church and gardens," Ms Morris said.
Clean Energy for Eternity Inc is Australia's Iongest-running climate change voluntary organisation, promoting and fundraising for solar panels and batteries on public buildings in the Bega Valley and elsewhere.
It is delighted to fully support this musical afternoon and fundraising effort for Navigate Arts.
Tickets cost $25 (free for under 16s) via Humanitix or cash donation at door.
Gorgeous homemade food by Sundaramani for cash purchase - Responsible BYO
