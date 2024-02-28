Iconic Bushwackers Australiana band makes Cobargo Folk Festival debut

Iconic folk band The Bushwackers has been performing for 53 years, has had more than 100 members and band member Dobe Newtown co-wrote the anthem 'I am Australian'.
There are as many Bushwackers' stories as there have been Bushwackers' gigs - millions.
This particular story is about how they traversed the folk and country music divide.
Before getting to that though, the lovers of Australian bush music were not always accepted as folk musicians.
Band member Roger Corbett recalls a legendary story of the Bushwackers playing at the National Folk Festival in Melbourne in the 1970s.
They were booed because their electric guitar and drums had no place in the audience's purist understanding of folk being acoustic.
Thankfully folk music has progressed.
The band has been back to the National Folk Festival since and has largely been forgiven for its progressive stance on bush music.
All sorts of instruments and styles are welcome in folk music these days.
The band was quite professional by the time Mr Corbett joined in 1980.
It had been sucked into the big pub circuit that marked the 1970s and 1980s and had become a "hot ticket".
They played up and down the coast during the summer and first sang at Tamworth in 1981 given the festival was in January.
They won a Golden Guitar that year although in jeans and T-shirts they stood out from the Tamworth glitterati.
Country music wanted to expand from the Slim Dusty era when it was a very tight genre that people either loved or loathed.
"By including some people like the Bushwackers, country took on a life of its own and Tamworth became the gigantic festival and gigantic industry that it is today," Mr Corbett said.
"Country music wrapped its arms around us and we became part of the country music scene, playing at the Gympie Music Muster and Tamworth's Longyard Hotel.
"We went through eight publicans there.
"When they inherited the pub, they they inherited us as well."
Country royalty like Slim Dusty and Lee Kernaghan turned out for The Bushwackers' 25th anniversary concert in 1996.
The Screaming Jets and Kate Cerebrano played at Tamworth this year.
"They are all dipping their toe into country music because they can see what a great festival it is."
True to their folk roots, the Bushwackers have been telling stories for many years with songs about the Eureka Stockade and the 1891 sheep shearers strike.
When they play at Cobargo Folk Festival on Friday night, March 1, everyone will be on their feet dancing.
They change gear when they play at 2.20pm on Saturday, and again at 4.40pm when Mr Corbett and Mr Newton perform 'songs and stories'.
Don't miss the Cobargo Folk Festival debut of this legendary Australiana band.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.