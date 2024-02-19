Bega Valley teams in finals at Victoria Tennis Country Week, Albury Wodonga

Two tennis teams from the Bega Valley took part in the world's biggest grass tournament with both reaching the final of their division at Albury-Wodonga.
Tennis Victoria Country Week is a week-long event in February. Over 1300 players participate, playing on 100 grass courts (permanent and temporary).
The Merimbula Bunnies included former coaches Andrew Kew and James Poso with Grant Smith, John Rheinberger and Grant Woodbridge.
Pambula Merimbula Tennis women's team of seven included Catherine Kennedy, Marlene Veness, Pauline Downes, Denise Dion, Gen Ryan, Betty Smith and Bev Roberts.
Matches took place over four days with each team playing two matches consisting of two rubbers each (two pairs which played each other).
Tuesday, February 13 was considered the most difficult day with temperatures reaching 37 degrees and a gusty wind making play tricky from both ends of the courts. For those playing on football ovals, albeit well-cared for by the grounds people, there was the additional challenge of dead spots and lumps which could bring balls to an immediate stop.
It was a week of tight matches for the Bunnies who continued to fight throughout to secure a place in the semi-finals, sitting in second place in their division. However it was not without cost as Poso's shoulder was giving him some problems.
The finals on Friday, February 16 wasn't the battle the Bunnies hoped for with the opposition, Mates, bringing in two top line players and ensuring the Bunnies stayed in second position. Mates won the final 8-0, 8-5 and 6-2 (play continues only until a result is achieved).
PMT women's team progressed well and when PMT played top team Court Jesters it was a draw on matches but a win for PMT in the countback on games.
The win placed PMT against Court Jesters in the final.
The first two tight matches had everyone on the edge of their seats with a win each way 7-8 (all matches were first to eight games with a tie-break at 7-7).
But a 4-8 loss in the next match made it too hard to come back in the fourth game and so PMT was runner up after a week of tough matches and great competition. Next year Country Week moves to Swan Hill.
