Man charged after late night high-speed pursuit ends in crash

A man will appear in Local Court on Monday, February 19, after a high-speed police pursuit through the streets of Batemans Bay.
NSW Police were patrolling Beach Road about 10pm on Sunday when they allegedly detected a Toyota hatchback speeding.
A short time later, police located the hatchback nearby in Glenella Road. The driver allegedly failed to stop and a pursuit was initiated, travelling along Glenella Road, south onto the Princes Highway.
Police will allege the vehicle reached speeds of 115kmh in an 80kmh zone.
A short time later, the driver failed to negotiate a bend and the hatchback struck a metal barrier on the eastern side of the Princes Highway, about 800 metres south of Lattas Point Road, before sliding down the road and hitting the concrete dividing barrier.
The driver, a 30-year-old man, allegedly tried to flee the scene, before he was arrested.
The man was taken to Batemans Bay Police Station where he was charged with police pursuit/reckless driving, and hindering officer in execution of duty.
He was refused bail and will front Batemans Bay Local Court.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
