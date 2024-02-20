PCYC Far South Coast holds three-day development camps for kids aged 8-17

The Police Citizen Youth Club (PCYC) Far South Coast is running a new program of three camps for the community's youth.
The three-day WOLF camps are about wisdom, opportunity, learning and friendship.
Fifteen pupils from Bermagui Public School joined the first camp at Mystery Bay Cottages on February 16-18 and students from Narooma High School aged between 13 and 17 will join the two camps in March.
The WOLF program is funded through an Australian government Black Summer Bushfire Recovery grant.
Club manager Jacqui Filby said the camps are packed with activities to keep kids busy.
For the Bermagui pupils who ranged in age from eight to 12, there was a sand sculpture at Billy's Beach, a music workshop with Merimbula's Corinne Gibbons, traditional damper making and a rock ramble with Nature Coast Marine Group.
There was a fishing activity and a native scavenger hunt that taught them about native habitat and environment.
"We are hoping this WOLF program brings the group together to build relationships and friendships," Ms Filby said.
Other goals include nurturing team work and, because the children are given the opportunity to lead some of the activities, it benefits personal growth.
"We hope they take away their experiences and what they have learnt and it helps them to develop in their own lives," she said.
Ms Filby and Laurence Babington, owner of Mystery Bay Cottages, came up with the idea of the camps.
Mr Babington has been a member of PCYC since he was a young man.
Ms Filby wrote the program.
She has also submitted a proposal to Eurobodalla Shire Council that PCYC Far South Coast takes over the management of the Narooma Leisure Centre "because it is under-utilised".
"We want to run it as a PCYC facility for young people, bring life to the club and we are the only club out of the 66 across the state that doesn't have a club house or facility.
"PCYC has many years' experience of managing council facilities," Ms Filby said.
Mr Babington approached Aunty Loretta Parsley to become involved in the camps to incorporate inter-generational learning as Ms Parsley spoke about her culture over the three days and ran an art workshop..
The Walbunja traditional owner is a primary school teacher, an artist and works with Circle Sentencing.
Ms Parsley said the Yuin people have many songlines.
"When I talk about songlines, I talk about my ancestors," she told the children.
