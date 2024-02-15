Traffic changes for Kameruka Lane, Merimbula Drive roadworks

A number of important roadwork projects are taking place across the Bega Valley in coming weeks.
The council has advised works were now underway on Kameruka Lane and Mogilla Road, and soon to start on Merimbula Drive.
Work on Kameruka Lane was expected to be completed by Friday, March 29.
It included repairs to damage sustained in the December 2023 floods, as well as final upgrade works including shoulders, final bitumen seal, line marking and sign installation.
The long-awaited sealing of Kameruka Lane was first announced in March 2021.
However, it soon experienced delays following the discovery of Aboriginal artefacts during initial assessments to seal the well-used connector road.
Sealing finally got underway 12 months ago, but the road then experienced some damage during the flooding in December last year.
Council said Kameruka Lane would be closed to all traffic except residents for the duration of the current works.
A reduced speed limit of 40kmh will be in place for the full length of Kameruka Lane.
There will also be short-term works carried out on the intersections at Candelo Bega Road and Candelo Wolumla Road, under traffic control.
This project has been funded by the NSW government's Fixing Local Roads Program.
In Mogilla, repair works will be carried out on Mogilla Road for about the next eight weeks.
A council crew will be stabilising embankments and repairing the road surface between Lookout Lane and East Sam's Corner Road.
Traffic control and traffic lights were in place for the works. Road users should expect delays and allow additional travel time.
Meanwhile, council said works were scheduled to begin on Merimbula Drive on Monday, February 19, and were expected to take three days to complete, weather permitting.
Local contractors will be carrying out road surface renewal between View Street and Sapphire Coast Drive intersections, between 7am and 5pm each day.
This will require changed traffic arrangements and a reduced speed limit of 40kmh will be in place.
Commuters should expect minor delays and access to some road sections will be restricted at different times while works progress.
Traffic control will be available to help road users access their homes or businesses. Where possible, please advise the traffic controller or road crew where you need to go and assistance will be provided.
There will be no on-street parking for the duration of the works.
Council thanked the local community for their patience while these important works were undertaken.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.