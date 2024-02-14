Bega oncology nurses need support for Rare Cancer Australia fundraiser

Five Far South Coast oncology nurses are calling on the community to support them on a fundraising walk for Rare Cancers Australia.
They have roped in family and friends to form a group of 20 Kosi Challengers.
On Saturday, March 16, they will walk the 21-kilometre round trip from Thredbo to the summit of Mount Kosciuszko, Australia's highest point.
The nurses are based in the South East Regional Hospital in Bega and look after cancer patients as far south as Mallacoota.
They helped care for Narooma toddler Harry who was diagnosed with paediatric brain cancer when he was five weeks old.
Akolele resident and oncology nurse Rachel Wallbank was on holiday in Thredbo last year when she came across patients, families and medical workers doing the Kosi Challenge.
"It is just a small understated event so I went back to work and said let's support this next year."
Ms Wallbank said while some 160,000 Australians were diagnosed with cancer last year, there was a group of cancers that were not well known.
For example, only one or two people in a million will be diagnosed with adrenocortical carcinoma.
It is a very lonely and uncertain journey. Options are very limited and mortality rates high.- Rachel Wallbank, oncology nurse
Unlike more common cancers like melanoma, many of the rare cancer treatments were not covered by the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme (PBS).
She said "people sell their houses" to pay for the treatment.
All the money raised will go to Rare Cancers Australia.
It supported rare cancer patients by helping with things like access to specialists, treatment, support groups and connecting patients with services.
Rare Cancers Australia provided financial assistance, including helping with transport costs given they must travel to Nowra or Canberra for radiation treatment, emergency funding and to pay for the very expensive treatments.
It helped patients and their families navigate the healthcare system.
"It is called health literacy," Ms Wallbank said.
"Particularly in rural areas, you enter the world of illness where doctors are speaking a different language."
One of the nurses' biggest supporters, Bernie, had been their patient for six months.
"He is a big supporter of this walk because he was a very keen walker before his diagnosis," Ms Wallbank said.
"Every time he gets a good pathology result he donates $100."
The nurses' goal was to raise $20,000 towards Rare Cancers Australia's target of $750,000.
To support the nurses, go to the Kosi Challenge website, search for fundraiser and enter Bega Oncology.
"So a call out to the community. You have a month to donate to help us reach our goal," Ms Wallbank said.
