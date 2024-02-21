Michael Simic to sweep up the audience in two acts at Cobargo Folk Festival

Festival-goers will be blown away by Cobargo Folk Festival first-timer Michael Simic.
Best known as frontman of Mikelangelo and The Black Sea Gentlemen, the singer, songwriter and musician has been recording and touring sold-out shows for more than 20 years.
No matter where they perform, from the Sydney Opera House to Arnhem Land, London's West End to the Edinburgh Festival, audiences are swept up by the irrepressible style and incredible performances that traverse diverse musical genres and take them on an emotional roller coaster.
Mr Simic will perform at the festival with Canberra cabaret couple John Shortis and Moya Simpson plus collaborate with poet and fellow Braidwood resident Harry Laing.
When they performed at a rock festival in Budapest the non-English speaking audience were thumping their hands on the stage like mega-fans.
The crowd at Tennant Creek Memorial Hall tends to keep playing pool when Elvis and Johnny Cash shows come to town but with Mr Simic's band "they shut up and listened".
"They didn't know who we were and we played like we were at the Sydney Opera House, dressed up with European accents and instruments that hadn't been in that hall for years," Mr Simic said.
He gives his all when on stage and the audience never fails to respond.
"It is part magic.
"Sometimes there is something going on we don't fully understand and it makes us feel like we belong in the world," he said.
Shortis and Simpson have collaborated with artists for several years to make Under the Influence shows about the music that has inspired them.
Mr Simic watched the show they made with the Seekers' Keith Polger, another Braidwood resident.
"It was thoroughly entertaining and very interesting with lots of threads to his musical influences and work other than the Seekers that I didn't know about."
The three worked together on the show and it premiered at the Q in Queanbeyan last November.
"The joy of doing that show with John and Moya is that having done so many diverse projects all my personas get to raise their head, from the most absurd to the most delicate."
Mr Laing has been writing, publishing and performing poetry for more than 30 years.
His property near Braidwood was severely impacted by the Black Summer bushfires and, as an RFS member, he was also out on the fire truck.
From that came his latest work 'Time of Fire'.
"He synopsised his experience of the bushfires into a beautiful book of poetry from the smoke coming to the fire hitting and the hope and renewal afterwards," Mr Simic said.
He has put some music to the poems.
"There is something really healing going back into something that was so traumatic and there is nothing like remembering where we have been," Mr Simic said.
Mr Simic is thrilled to perform both shows at the folk festival where unlike gigs or theatres the audience spans generations.
"It is so lovely to see different generations thriving on what I can offer them."
The festival opens at 3pm on Friday, March 1, and runs to 5pm, Sunday, March 3.
Visit the festival website for more details on the festival program and tickets.
