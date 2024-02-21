Bega District News
Bega District News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
What's on

Michael Simic to sweep up the audience in two acts at Cobargo Folk Festival

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated February 21 2024 - 4:44pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Singer, songwriter and musician Michael Simic is also well known as front man of Mikelangelo and the Black Sea Gentlemen. He will be performing at the Cobargo Folk Festival on Saturday, March 2, and Sunday, March 3. Picture by Novel Photographic
Singer, songwriter and musician Michael Simic is also well known as front man of Mikelangelo and the Black Sea Gentlemen. He will be performing at the Cobargo Folk Festival on Saturday, March 2, and Sunday, March 3. Picture by Novel Photographic

Festival-goers will be blown away by Cobargo Folk Festival first-timer Michael Simic.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Marion Williams

Journalist

Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.