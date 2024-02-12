Going into bat for flying foxes

A renowned scientist in the field of flying fox conservation is the special guest for a community meeting being held in Bega this month.
The Friends of Glebe Wetlands have invited Matthew Mo, a senior project officer for the NSW Department of Planning, Industry and Environment, to be part of a meeting discussing management and current practices of the Bega grey-headed flying fox colony.
Hugh Pitty from the Friends of Glebe Wetlands group said the meeting would be engaging and interactive for all those who attended, and everyone was welcome.
It will be held in the downstairs meeting room at Club Bega, on Thursday, February 15, 5.30-7pm.Entry by donation.
For those keen to take part but unable to attend in person, a Zoom link can be sent out by emailing hughpitty@gmail.com.
Bega's Glebe Lagoon is the seasonal home for thousands of grey-headed flying foxes. Council was in the process of developing a five-year plan of management.
