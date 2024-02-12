Medieval festival one for the ages with Sea Wolves, centurion and a Templar knight

The mischievous grins of adults and children were in abundance as they were mesmerised by the clanging of steel swords and armour-wearing combatants fighting at Sunday's markets.
In the first of its kind on the Far South Coast, Sea Wolves dressed in chain, adorned with steel helmets grasping shields and swords, a Roman centurion from Bega, a Templar knight from Nimmitabel, and talented artisans participated in Pambula's Medieval Festival on February 11.
A spoon and kuksa (traditional wooden cup) carver Polly Boyer and his partner Rachel used traditional methods to form bowls and spoons, the wood shavings forming a blanket over the grass, while Eden spinners used spinning wheels to form yarn from woollen fibres, and a weaver demonstrated basket making.
Molly 'Mother of Wolves' Mckay, demonstrated the crafting side of the reenactment group by twisting colour into the form of glass beads, before sharing more about the group within the fighting ring.
"Many people don't know we exist, so it was great to speak to locals about what we get up to and hopefully gain some new members [to the Sea Wolves]," Ms Mckay said.
"Simply engaging in the community is wonderful [and I'm] looking forward to the next one, looks like it could hopefully lead to bigger events in the future."
Children were also entertained with the chance to paint on MDF shields, made by Josh Shoobridge, and allowed them to keep their own handmade memento from the day.
Gavin Bell from Social Justice Advocates, who helped to organise the event, said the Pambula Rotary Markets almost doubled in size, while president of the Pambula Rotary Club, Colin Dunn OAM said the addition of having the medieval show enticed more people to attend.
"People were queued up watching the fight, people were talking about it, it's a great event to have at a local community market," Mr Dunn said.
"It was something a bit different for local people to come along to, [and] I was speaking to quite a few interstate people who were just passing through and they were very impressed.
"It opened their eyes to the possibilities that if you think a bit differently outside the square, you can in fact do something quite different and bring a different subset of people along too."
