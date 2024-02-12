Show royalty on horseback in Cobargo Show Grand Parade

Everywhere you looked at the 125th Cobargo Show there were big smiles.
Pretty steady drizzle could not dampen spirits on an action- and fun-packed Saturday, February 10, as part of the three-day festival.
As compere Warren Salway said during the mini rodeo "the kids have the biggest smiles on their faces" even those who only took home dirt for their efforts.
More than 40 children entered the U10 section of the rodeo with a mix of first-time and experienced riders.
It was the first time for Bonnie Hallet-Hart from Nowra.
The six-year-old took out second prize in the U10 rodeo, while Huxley Tarasenko won first prize and Sid Jackson came third.
In the 13-15-year age group, Eli Riley from Cooma and Kelsey Byrne tied in first place.
The children loved the tricks in the Lachie Cosser Outback Show and patting Barney, the 14-year-old Brahman, afterwards.
It was the first time the third-generation stockman from Longreach in Queensland had brought his show to Cobargo.
Other highlights on Saturday were the mini dog race won by Maggi, the dog high jump that Jax won by clearing 2.75 metres against stiff competition from Charlie, and the fancy dress horse and rider.
Young Dan French won the campdraft with veteran Mick Otton coming in second and Claire and Alison Mathie equal third.
Candelo Show Society won the Young Farmers Challenge on Sunday, while Brett Evans won the junior post rip chain saw event.
The Grand Parade was particularly special.
Six life memberships to the show committee were awarded in recognition of their contribution to the show.
Those went to Richard and June Tarlinton, Carolyn Cole, William Mead, Graham Parr and Dennis Whiffen.
Howard Charles OAM of the Royal Agricultural Society (RAS) of NSW said the show is getting better each year and noted the number of young people on the committee.
He awarded the RAS Medal to retired builder Greg Holland.
"You have been absolutely fantastic upgrading the pavilion, canteen, sheds and other infrastructure," Mr Charles said.
"You are an absolute champion."
Show committee president Dan Allen said Mr Holland also put time and effort into many other community projects.
Show committee vice-president Ms Tarlinton said "that man is the glue of the show, applying for grants".
A highlight of the grand parade were appearances on horseback by "show royalty" Richard Otton and Madge Salway (nee Cochrane), both great horse riders.
"These two people are the backbone of this area," compere Mr Salway said.
"They performed here for many, many years in the show ring.
"They are our elder statesmen."
Mr Otton said when he started competing in the show 80 years ago, the arena was a quarter of the size it is today.
Ms Salway first came to the show when she was five-years old and she started the Cobargo Pony Club.
"At one stage it had 100 horses and was one of the biggest in the state," Ms Salway said.
Ms Tarlinton said all up the show was a great success with attendance numbers and takings up from last year.
The money will go back into the show for next year.
The equestrian events are always a highlight and 2024 was no exception.
Glen Mia Saddlery was major sponsor of the supreme winners in the hack classes.
Indiana White won the Patrick Salway Memorial Supreme Rider of the show.
She rode Hollands Bend for Eva.
Wilgo Exotic Bliss was Supreme Led Horse of the Show.
It is owned by Janelle Salway of Wilgo Riding Ponies and was shown by Kristen Cowdroy.
Supreme Ridden Horse of the Show was It's Raining Diamonds.
It is owned by Cassia Dorrough who also rode it at the show.
Sanlirra Bright Light won the Karizmah Malenka Memorial Perpetual Trophy for the most promising young horse under saddle four years and under.
It is owned by Bronwyn Parker and was ridden by Emma Rayner
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.