Timely reminder about helping sick/injured marine animals

Prompted by another successful rescue, the Australian Seabird and Turtle Rescue South Coast branch wants to remind people about what to do when it comes to helping sick and injured animals.
The reminder was prompted by a little penguin, which recently came into the group's care after being found stranded on a South Coast beach.
The little penguin was recently released back to where she belonged.
The successful rehab and release was a case of people doing the right thing when it comes to finding a sick or injured seabird or marine reptile.
The little penguin, when found, was not moving away when approached.
Upon examination, she had a minor injury to the eye and was a little underweight.
After a couple of weeks in care, she reached her optimal release weight and was released back to her natural environment.
Here is what to do, or not to do, if you ever face a similar situation.
Remember if you find a sick or injured seabird or marine reptile on the South Coast, call the Australian Seabird and Turtle Rescue hotline on 0431 282 238.
The group was also looking for support when it comes to the Greater Illawarra Bank's community funding program
The bank each month gives away $3000 to local groups who are giving back to the communities they serve.
Go here to vote for the Australian Seabird and Turtle Rescue South Coast branch.
