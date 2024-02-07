Manslaughter charge laid over fatal Cooma crash

Crash investigators have laid additional charges as part of an investigation into a fatal single-vehicle crash in the state's south last year.
Along with initial charges that included dangerous driving occasioning death, a 23-year-old man police allege was the driver in the crash was on Wednesday also charged with manslaughter.
About 11.45pm on November 18, 2023, emergency services responded to Vulcan Street, Cooma, after reports of a crash.
On arrival, officers from Monaro Police District attended and found a Ford Falcon had crashed into a tree.
The passenger, a 25-year-old man, was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics. However, he died at the scene.
The driver reportedly fled and was unable to be located.
A crime scene was established, which was examined by specialist officers attached to the Crash Investigation Unit.
A 23-year-old man later presented to Canberra Hospital, with non-life-threatening injuries.
Following inquiries the 23-year-old was initially charged with multiple offences and refused bail.
Following further investigations, an additional two offences were laid at Cooma Local Court on Wednesday, February 7.
The additional charges include manslaughter and drive with middle range PCA.
