Big call out for volunteers to help two big Bermagui events coming soon

Meet people, be part of something and do Bermagui proud by volunteering with two hugely popular events in Bermagui - Sculpture Bermagui and the obedience trials of the Sapphire Coast Kennel and Obedience Club, affectionately known as 'the doggies'.
The doggies event is desperately seeking volunteers this year because several committee members have recently had operations.
Sculpture Bermagui is getting bigger with works to be spread across three venues so it too is asking people to put up their hands and roll up their sleeves.
The doggies need some muscle to help with set up around 1pm, Thursday, March 15, when big gazebos and show rings need to be unloaded from the trailer and set up on Dickinson Oval.
The gazebos need to be set up Friday, Saturday and Sunday by 8am, if not earlier, and taken down after the trails finish around 9pm on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
Volunteer Marina said what they need most are obedience stewards for the trails between 6pm and 9pm because the trials go on in five rings at once.
No training is needed.
Obedience stewards just follow the judges' direction on things like timing the events and adjusting the dog jumps as they progress to larger or smaller dogs.
Day jobs include kitchen duty, taking items to judges, rubbish bins and selling raffles.
Participants in the trials stay in Bermagui for around 10 days because there are two shows and they book accommodation a year in advance.
They go to restaurants so "Bermagui businesses do very very well out of it".
Marina said people can contact her on 6494 5398 with any questions and to let her know they will be helping so she can roster the duties.
Alternatively just turn up on the day.
Either way, volunteers will be fed, watered and hugely appreciated.
Again, some muscle work is required when installing the exhibits on March 6-8 and removing them from the headland and Dickinson Park on March 17-18.
There are some lighter duties on those days such as indoor plinth painting.
While the exhibition is on, volunteers are needed to great visitors and ensure they have the information needed to enjoy the exhibition.
There are also indoor and outdoor positions selling art works, supporting other volunteers and keeping the technology working.
Other volunteers support the sculptors and engage visitors with the works on display.
Night owls can help with passive surveillance of the outdoor sculptures overnight.
For more information and the application form go to the volunteer section of Sculpture Bermagui's website.
