Kindergarten kids jump for joy on first day at Bega Valley Public School

There were lots of smiles, and just a few tears, as young children arrived at Bega Valley Public School for their first day of Kindergarten.
It may have a little drizzly on Tuesday morning, February 6, but the excitement on many of the young students' faces shone through.
Some needed a little encouragement to head through the classroom door, while one girl veritably jumped over the threshold with a laugh.
Inside were building blocks and colouring sheets, puzzles and games to help get the children settled into their new environment and making new friends.
BVPS principal Melissa O'Meara was on school crossing duty welcoming all the Kindy kids and their families - after safely seeing her own daughter to class for the first time.
There were 29 Kindergarten children split between two classes on Tuesday morning, their teachers Jayne Adams and Emily Dillon.
