Dog swallows fishing line and hook: prevention and costly consequences

When Callie returned with a sinker and fishing line hanging out of her mouth instead of the ball she was meant to fetch on a beach in Bermagui, her owners knew something was wrong.
"We didn't really want to pull the line out because we didn't want it to get lodged in her throat so we cut the sinker off and she swallowed the rest of the line," Callie's owner Dan said.
Dan said the incident happened on New Year's Day so they weren't able to bring their dog straight into a vet clinic, and the three-hour wait for a return call had felt "agonisingly long".
"It was really stressful at first because your animals are like your family, but we were reassured from the vet who called us," she said.
"They told us that the clinic sees a lot of animals coming in that have swallowed fish hooks and that while there was no immediate danger it was important to bring the dog in within the next 24 hours."
Dan said they'd learnt from the vet that the real danger was if the hook had time to get lodged inside the stomach, which could then lead to infections.
"The next day we brought Callie in, the hook showed up in the X-ray and they were able to easily cut it out," she said.
"The thing is while we're grateful for the services of the Bega vets, we'd like to raise a bit more awareness around what can happen to your animals when they get tangled in line or swallow hooks and the costs associated for pet owners. For us it was around $2000 to get it safely removed."
Brenton Gilligan, staff member at Boss Outdoors in Merimbula, said he'd always advocate for the responsible disposal and recycling of fishing gear, especially as a proud local who valued maintaining his environment.
"When I go out for a day of fishing, there's nothing worse than seeing a bunch of rubbish lying around, whether it be bait wrappers, line scraps and other bits and pieces that someone's left on the beaches for other people or animals to find," he said.
Brenton said the disposal of certain fishing gear could get confusing and in many cases fishing line and many other forms of scraps ended up going in the red bins, contributing to landfill, to which he was happy to be able to advise an alternative.
"With line scraps we have a box out the front of our shop supplied by a company called Tangaroa Blue which takes used hooks, lures, hand-line reels, fishing line, spools and spools packaging along with swivels and sinkers, and recycles them," he said.
The project called Big Recycle aimed to collect the used equipment, diverting it from landfill through an innovative repair, reuse and recycle framework - with bins allocated out the front of fishing shops along the coast.
