Bega District News
Bega District News' complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
What's on

Now in its 28th year, Cobargo Folk Festival is back with a red hot line up

MW
By Marion Williams
February 14 2024 - 9:32am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brisbane-based band Zumpa is one of the headline acts at Cobargo Folk Festival this year. Picture supplied
Brisbane-based band Zumpa is one of the headline acts at Cobargo Folk Festival this year. Picture supplied

Now in its 28th year, Cobargo Folk Festival is firmly on the global, Australian and local folk music calendar attracting top notch artists from across the folk, roots and country musical genres.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Marion Williams

Journalist

Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.