Now in its 28th year, Cobargo Folk Festival is back with a red hot line up

Now in its 28th year, Cobargo Folk Festival is firmly on the global, Australian and local folk music calendar attracting top notch artists from across the folk, roots and country musical genres.
Headliners include Ireland's Lisa O'Neill, seen recently singing at Shane McGowan's funeral and also known from the soundtrack of the successful TV series, Peaky Blinders.
There are also Brisbane-based band Zumpa, quirky banjophonist Curtis Eller from the US, UK folk duo Winter Wilson and Appalachian band The WhiteTop Mountaineers.
Other headliners are Norwegian band Gangar, an exciting young band with a folk repertoire but heavily influenced by Scandi heavy metal, and local blues artist Fiona Boyes with her band the Fortune Tellers.
Festival director Zena Armstrong said there are more than 100 hours of entertainment.
"We guarantee that people will find something to love this year," she said.
Several acts are coming directly to Cobargo from Tamworth, working the folk/country crossover.
Aussie icons, The Bushwackers, with young Tamworth sensation, Rory Phillips, are coming, as are the Jeff Gibson Trio, and festival favourite Gleny Rae Virus, who won the Golden Fiddle at Tamworth in 2023.
"Folk music is incredibly diverse and our program includes folk rock, country folk, folk rap, alt country, acoustic blues and bluegrass, along with traditional music from around the world.
"If it tells a good story it has a place at the festival," Ms Armstrong said.
"You might not recognise many of the names but you'll be blown away by the range and quality of the performances."
It is a festival that brings performers and audience together in intimate settings.
It encourages participation, musical education through workshops and informal sessions where everyone can take part.
The festival is partnering with Scott Baker, who will lead the Bioluminescence video mapping project, the Cobargo Community Access Centre and local musician Sats Kramer to give Bega Valley's youth experience in event management and production.
"The festival is a great place to learn about running a complex event and developing performance and production skills.
"It's a great opportunity for young people in the region and we thank the Cobargo Community Bushfire Recovery Fund and the Cobargo Community Access Centre for making it possible," Ms Armstrong said.
The festival opens at 3pm on Friday, March 1, and runs to 5pm, Sunday, March 3.
Season tickets are just $150, with day tickets also available.
Visit the festival website for more details on the festival program and tickets.
