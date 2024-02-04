Eden museum presents inaugural Jack Dickenson scholarship

Former Eden high school student Euan Osten has been named as the first Jack Dickenson Memorial Scholarship awardee.
The board of management of the Eden Killer Whale Museum was pleased on Friday, February 2, to announce the winner of the memorial scholarship.
At the beginning of 2023 the board decided to set up a scholarship to help a student from Eden Marine High School take on further studies, either at TAFE or university.
Additionally, the scholarship would provide recognition for the long service to the museum of retired director Jack Dickenson OAM.
Jack began his association with the museum in the early seventies, becoming board chairman in 1977.
During his extensive time on the board he oversaw the development of the museum from a weatherboard and fibro structure to the magnificent building we see today.
The museum board decided a scholarship providing financial support to a local student was an appropriate method of recognising Jack's contribution to the museum, as well as giving back to the community that supported it.
The $8000 scholarship, paid out over three years, will be available annually to a Year 12 student from Eden Marine High School.
The museum hoped this funding would encourage students from EMHS to take up further studies towards a career, by easing a little of the financial burden.
The museum board congratulated Euan and wished him every success in his chosen studies.
