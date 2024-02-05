Profound poem shared from heart during Bega Solidarity with Palestine event

As Palestinian Dr Aroub Lahham made her way towards the microphone in Littleton Gardens in front of a large banner saying 'Free Palestine,' she gripped her phone which held the words of a poem she had penned venting her sadness and sorrow.
"It is a very unfortunate time to share my feelings with you, but that's what we have to do and that's what we have to always speak," Dr Lahham said.
On Saturday, February 3, Dr Lahham along with 60 people from across the Bega Valley, including Djiringanj and Ngarigu Elder Ellen Munday, and Australian Greens senator David Shoebridge, participated in a Palestine Solidarity event organised by Palestine Action Group Bega.
"[Today] means the world, a place to vent, being able to leave those feelings with someone to hear them or feel them with me, so I actually feel that when I suffer by myself, when I was in Moruya, and not talk about it, this is when I feel most isolated," Dr Lanham said.
During her poem, which she wrote to process her feelings and had used to reveal the emotions held on her heart, she poured what she had kept in her head out into a language which resonated with those listening.
"Once upon a time, surgeons operate on broken tables and dim lights. Once upon a time doctors are standing in their wrecked hospitals, paralysed, not knowing what to do, feeling empty inside," she said.
"Their tears tell stories of Caesarians with no drugs, of amputations and infected cuts, or premature babies breathing smoke and gas, no electricity means no dialysis, no capacity for analysis, no x-rays, no admissions, no respite, no remissions."
Greens senator David Shoebridge said he did everything he could to participate in the event, in the lead up to parliament starting again in 2024.
"We have a government that's largely lying to us about its complicity and its support for the violence and the devastation in Gaza," Mr Shoebridge said.
"We have a foreign minister who's basically gaslighting the Australian public by denying the political support and the material support that Australia supplies to the Israeli military and the Netanyahu government in the ongoing violence in Gaza.
"I won't repeat the horrors, some 27,000 killed, great majority of which were women and kids, the thought of an advanced military firing high-tech weapons into residential buildings, weapons that are designed to puncture through concrete walls and shred the inhabitants inside.
"Weapons we're buying off the same Israeli military, the same weapons, the horrors are just kind of almost too hard to conceive of [with] two million people without water, without power."
Mr Shoebridge said the horrors were "in plain sight", and Friday's event was a "really powerful statement from the community" that they expected far more from the government and were "deeply disturbed that Australia might be complicit".
