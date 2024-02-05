No ingesting or smoking, just discussing how to legalise cannabis

Australian Greens senator David Shoebridge had cannabis on his mind, and while he wasn't ingesting or smoking it, at Cafe Evolve on Friday, February 3, he was discussing why it should be legalised.
"The event is to promote our legalise cannabis bill and also explain to the community the model that we have as Greens to create a safe, regulated, national market for cannabis," Mr Shoebridge said.
The Greens senator said the process for legalisation would start with harm reduction, and stated how between 60,000 and 80,000 people a year were dragged into the criminal justice system with cannabis possession.
"That criminal record can seriously impact your ability to travel, your future career options, but also brings them to the attention of police and often leads them to even more aggressive policing," Mr Shoebridge said.
"If that was the sole benefit we got out of legalising cannabis, there would be significant national harm reduction, but of course there are multiple other reasons to support it.
"A national legal cannabis market with GST and a very modest 15 per cent cannabis sales tax would produce in the order of $30billion in public revenue in the first decade of operation, that's a hell of a lot of schools, nurses, and public hospitals, [and] it defunds organised crime.
He also stated the importance for a national regulator which would impose health standards, truth in advertising, controls on both quality and strength, and produce a safer market.
"None of that can be achieved in the current prohibitionist approach, where instead of getting billions of dollars in public revenue and regulating it for health and public outcomes, we literally hand over the regulation to organised crime," he said.
Cafe Evolve owner Peter Haggar said he remembered growing up around the "legal drug" of alcohol and pubs, and from experience he shared he knew how harm minimisation worked and criminalising people didn't.
"Harm minimisation isn't charging people, it isn't fining people for taking a drug, and marijuana is such a widespread drug now, and it is becoming accessible to people with needs," Mr Haggar said.
"It's moving beyond just saying no, and it works in all fields [like] if you have kids and you want them to behave responsibly, you give them some boundaries, but you look to minimise the harm, you don't say 'Look, if you do this I will disown you or lock you in your room for six months,'" he said.
