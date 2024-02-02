Bega Valley tip closures due to staff shortages

Current staff shortages at Bega Valley Shire Council's waste transfer stations are having an impact on operating hours this weekend and beyond.
Eden Waste and Recycling Facility will be closed all day on Saturday, February 3, and Wallagoot tip will be closed all day on Sunday, February 4.
The council said its waste transfer stations required adequate staff numbers to remain safe places for visiting customers.
The council had already flagged ongoing changes to Bermagui's waste transfer facility due to the shortage of staff.
Throughout February, the Bermagui site will be closed on Tuesday and Thursdays.
"This is not an ideal situation, but without available staff we cannot have the site open seven days a week," council's waste services manager, Alan Gundrill said.
"We hope the transfer site will be back to normal operations by March."
The Bermagui site will continue to open all other days in February as normal - weekdays from 7.30am to 12pm and 1pm to 4.30pm, and on weekends from 10am to 2.30pm.
Council said signage was in place at each of the impacted sites and thanked the community for its patience "while staff levels are restored to appropriate levels".
