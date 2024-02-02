Your Never-Ending Guide to What's On in the Bega Valley

The first meeting of the year for the Far South Coast Birdwatchers will be held at the Uniting Church Hall, Merimbula, at 7.30pm on Thursday. Guest speaker will be Rohan Bilney, who will give an update on some of his research projects monitoring white-bellied sea eagles on the south coast, and the post-fire recovery of various forest bird species. Regular contributor Alan Scrymgeour will also give a short presentation. To round off the meeting, there will be the usual opportunity for shared supper and a chat. Our website, www.fscb.org.au provides details of the regular walks and other club activities.