Your Never-Ending Guide to What's On in the Bega Valley

Bega Cheese Bega Cup
Kalaru, February 3-4
With over 500,000 in prize money, set over two days, a Calcutta, Golf Day and free buses to and from the track both days the Bega Cheese Bega Cup boasts a massive weekend of activity at Sapphire Coast Turf Club. To find out more or book tickets visit the Sapphire Coast Turf Club page.
Candelo Markets
February 4
Head along to Candelo's iconic markets where the vibe is one of a nostalgic village fair, of homegrown vegetables and baked goods, along with bric a brac stalls, entertainers and roaming musicians. The markets are held on the first Sunday of every month.
On the road with Bells Carnival
Merimbula, February 5
Far South Film will screen feature documentary The Carnival at The Picture Show Man, Merimbula. The Bell family haul their convoy of 30 trucks, carnival rides and their workers across Australia, where they face the elements, lockdowns and bushfires. The film explores the nostalgia of the carnival, but underneath is a darker side. The film was directed and produced by Eurobodalla filmmakers Isabel Darling and Tom Zubrycki who will take part in a Q&A. Short film screening at 6.20pm followed by The Carnival (unclassified 15+ language) at 6.30pm and a Q&A at 8pm. Tickets $18 full price/$15 concession at trybooking.com
Baba Yaga's Table
Until February 7
See Vivienne Arnott's latest solo exhibition which explores the artist's emotional memories surrounding the myth of Baba Yaga told through a series of still life paintings and illustrations. Fascinated with her character and how she is perceived, an exploration of Baba's story has given Viv the space to examine her past, links with her Eastern European culture and the everyday objects and plants that surround her which have symbolism within the original myth and culture. The exhibition will be open at Spiral Gallery, 47 Church St, Bega until Wednesday February 7.
Chamber ensemble
Merimbula, February 7
The Chamber Philharmonia Cologne ensemble will perform a program of classical music at St Clements Church, Merimbula on February 7, at 8pm. The diverse program ranges from Antonio Vivaldi and his famous Four Seasons to WA Mozart, David Popper and Niccolo Paganini. Tickets cash only at the door (doors open 7pm) $45, concessions $40, student/children $35.
Bega VIEW
February 8
The Bega VIEW Club will hold its first lunch for the year next Thursday at the Grand Hotel Bega, 11.15am for 11.30. Phone 0459 043 307 to book by 6pm Monday, February 5. Tickets are still on sale for the quilt which will be drawn on Mother's Day. There will be no guest speaker, but raffles, lucky door and 50's club will take place as usual.
Birdwatchers Group
Merimbula, February 8
The first meeting of the year for the Far South Coast Birdwatchers will be held at the Uniting Church Hall, Merimbula, at 7.30pm on Thursday. Guest speaker will be Rohan Bilney, who will give an update on some of his research projects monitoring white-bellied sea eagles on the south coast, and the post-fire recovery of various forest bird species. Regular contributor Alan Scrymgeour will also give a short presentation. To round off the meeting, there will be the usual opportunity for shared supper and a chat. Our website, www.fscb.org.au provides details of the regular walks and other club activities.
Cobargo Show
February 9-11
Cobargo Show has been delighting crowds since 1889, providing all the excitement, rivalry and pride that traditional agricultural shows bring, plus its own special additions, including a hugely popular rodeo, and cattle, dairy and poultry judging. Less traditional are the wife carrying competition, motorbike obstacle course, eating competition and lawn mower races. There is an impressive range of musicians to mark the 125th show this year and, for the first time, the Lachie Cossor Outback Show will be there. Full program at cobargoshow.org.au
Prostate Cancer Support Group
February 13 - November 12
The group helps to provide support to men across the Bega Valley who have been diagnosed with prostate cancer, and allows them to share common experiences, raise awareness and gain knowledge in both a safe and confidential environment. The group's first meeting will be Tuesday, February 13, at Club Sapphire, starting from 7pm - then every second Tuesday of the month until November. For more information you can contact organiser Ed Chenery on 0407 939 907.
BBQ Smokeout Competition
Bega, February 17
Get ready for another sizzling showdown as the Bega BBQ Smokeout Competition returns for its second year, brought to you by Elders Bega on Saturday, 17th February 2024. This smoking event promises a grill-tastic day filled with flavour, fun, and fierce competition. The event will be hosted at the Bega Showground as part of the Bega Show Community Event.
Cobargo Folk Festival
March 1-3
Cobargo Folk Festival will feature over 100 hours of world class music from a range of folk and roots genres. Take part in educational and entertaining workshops, dance the night way, and eat scrumptious food from a variety of stalls. Information on performers and ticket options at cobargofolkfestival.com.
Get Rhythm - The Johnny Cash and June Carter Show
Bega, March 8
Feel the energy, hear the hits and sing along! With a full-piece band, Get Rhythm, is going to deliver an authentic Cash experience that is sure to leave people, uplifted and energised. Led by real life married couple, Mark and Joanne Caligiuri, backed up by their full family band, offer one of the most authentic and sincere Johnny Cash and June Carter shows around. Get Rhythm will be performing at the Bega Civic Centre, doors will open at 7pm and tickets can be purchased online at trybooking.com
Sculpture Bermagui
March 9-17
Staged in the heart of unspoilt nature, Sculpture Bermagui is one of the NSW Far South Coast's most popular events. It is held over 9 days each March in the charming coastal village of Bermagui. The exhibition begins on the weekend of Labor Day in Victoria and Canberra Day in ACT.
Caravana Sun
Barragga Bay, March 9
Experience an afternoon of immersive sound under the early autumn sun as Four Winds presents Caravana Sun and special guests Benji and the Saltwater Sound System and Felicity Dowd. Their raw, electric energy transcends musical boundaries and they have captivated audiences globally with their dynamic live shows. Savour sonic bliss amid nature, relish delicious Mexican-style cuisine from Tin Cantina (and more) and grab a refreshing beverage at the bar or bring your own picnic to the magnificent surroundings of Four Winds. This all-ages event offers free admission for children aged 5 and under.. They perform at Four Winds on Saturday, March 9, from 2pm to twilight. Get your tickets from the Four Winds website.
Bemboka Show
March 10
Each year the Bemboka Show Society Inc. hosts the annual Bemboka Show with community support and many dedicated volunteers who combine to make the Show a great success and fun day out for all. A range of other activities are also hosted throughout the year to foster excellence in rural activities and equestrian pursuits, and to enable people to enjoy this scenic location on other occasions apart from Show Day.
Eat Festival
Merimbula, March 7 - 10
EAT Festival is back in March 2024!! Over 4 days, locals and visitors can indulge in a series of paddock to plate and tide to table experiences that celebrate the food, the heritage and the pristine natural wilderness of the Sapphire Coast. The EAT Merimbula event will be hosted on Sunday March 10, running from 10am to 2pm. To find out more about each event visit the Eat Festival website.
Multicultural Festival
Pambujla, March 16
You are all invited to the Bega Multicultural Festival hosted within the Pambula Town Hall on Quondola Street. The program features a full day festival with food stalls, market stalls and heaps of fun activities for the family. Starting at 10 am and finishing at 3pm.
Tilba Festival
July 27
Central Tilba is getting ready to host their exciting annual festival on Bate Street, set to entertain visitors and locals for a full day of live music, market stalls, an amazing array of food, traditional street games and great entertainment for the kids. The festival is a celebration of the heritage, local produce, and the creative and musical talent of this amazing community.The Bate Street businesses come together with stallholders, food producers and entertainers to deliver a day that all the family will enjoy and remember long into the future. Organised by a small group of enthusiastic local volunteers, the Festival is a not-for-profit community event. Proceeds from the Festival directly benefit the Tilba District through donations to local community groups.
